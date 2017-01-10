McMinnville police looking for suspect in bank robbery

McMinnville police are searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the Chase Bank, located at 1675 Northeast 99W, at 1:14 p.m. on the report of a robbery.

According to police, the suspect came into the bank and gave a teller a note before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50's or 60's, 6 feet tall and unshaven appearance.. He was seen wearing jeans, a black coat with a hoodie and a cap.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact McMinnville Police Department tip line at 503-434-2337.

