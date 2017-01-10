McMinnville police looking for suspect in bank robbery - KPTV - FOX 12

McMinnville police looking for suspect in bank robbery

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image of the suspect (Photo: McMinnville Police Department) Surveillance image of the suspect (Photo: McMinnville Police Department)
MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

McMinnville police are searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the Chase Bank, located at 1675 Northeast 99W, at 1:14 p.m. on the report of a robbery.

According to police, the suspect came into the bank and gave a teller a note before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50's or 60's, 6 feet tall and unshaven appearance.. He was seen wearing jeans, a black coat with a hoodie and a cap.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact McMinnville Police Department tip line at 503-434-2337.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.