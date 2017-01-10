Pendleton Woolen Mills to open new downtown store

The historic and iconic Oregon company, Pendleton Woolen Mills, is opening a new location in downtown Portland.

Company officials said the store will be located inside the Park Avenue West Tower at Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street.

The store will be a full retailer selling the company's popular wool apparel, and will replace the old location that was between Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest 6th Avenue.

Developers are excited about the new location, which is near several other popular stores.

"It really is one of the best locations for retail in the city, looking over Director Park. And Nordstrom is very excited to have Pendleton joining them as well," said Vanessa Sturgeon, CEO of TMT Development.

The company says they will keep other stores and offices open on Northwest Broadway.

The new store is expected to open in June 2017.

