Snow days adding up for schools across the Portland metro area

If Portland Public Schools cancel school on Wednesday, it will be the sixth snow day of the school year, and while kids love it, it's not the news parents want to hear.

So far, PPS have used five snow days this year, which equals a full week of classes. They've already added two extra days onto the end of the school year in June, but officials are still trying to figure out how to make up the others.

FOX 12 spoke to several parents and a nanny who said the excitement of snow days has worn off and it's just getting harder and harder.

"The kids just get really cooped up and they kind of start going crazy. And as a nanny, my job is to make sure they have enough activities to make the day go by. But it gets really tough after a while. You can only do so many activities and then they just kind of go crazy," said Alicia Ballard.

"We had Thursday, Friday and then the one right before the winter holiday. We had that whole time off. What about the parents that have to work? Then they have to get sitters or whatever. It's costing the parents money," said Susan Marshall.

As they always do, school transportation officials will start driving the roads between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday to see what the conditions are like and hopefully make a decision about school around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.

