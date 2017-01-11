McCollum has 25, Blazers beat Lakers for 10th straight time - KPTV - FOX 12

McCollum has 25, Blazers beat Lakers for 10th straight time

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File Image File Image
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

C.J. McCollum scored 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers used a dominant third quarter to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th consecutive time, 108-87 on Tuesday night.

The Blazers trailed by two to start the second half, but held the Lakers to 21.7 percent shooting (5 of 23) and blocked four shots in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 23-12.

Damian Lillard overcame an 0-for-8 start to finish with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Portland. Al-Farouq Aminu had 15 rebounds, and Maurice Harkless scored 14 points.

The Lakers shot 38.6 percent for the game. Luol Deng led them with 14 points but did not make a field goal after the first half.

Portland outrebounded the Lakers 29-16 in the second half.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.