Snowstorm slams Portland metro area with upward of 12 inches of - KPTV - FOX 12

Snowstorm slams Portland metro area with upward of 12 inches of snow

Posted: Updated:
Image: Air 12/KPTV Image: Air 12/KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland metro area was hit with a major snowstorm Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. 

FOX 12 meteorologists said by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 8 to 12 inches of snow was on the ground in various areas throughout Portland, Hillsboro and Vancouver. 

Snow showers lingered until the afternoon in some areas. Temperatures were expected to remain in the low 30s.

The National Weather Service said this is the 9th biggest snowstorm since 1940. They have issued a winter storm warning until Wednesday afternoon.

According to FOX 12 Meteorologist Joe Raineri, the snowiest 24-hour period in January in Portland was back in 1950. He said could get close to that record with this current storm. 

Traffic problems were frequent throughout the area. Many drivers abandoned their cars on freeways due to the high accumulations of snow. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has closed a number of streets due to downed trees, ice, snow and downed power lines. Click here to see the full list of road closures. 

Officials closed I-84 in both directions from Hood River to Troutdale due to weather. The highway had reopened by 1 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. 

The snow brought down plenty of trees and branches in the Portland area. Seven trees came down on the PSU campus overnight, at least two of them damaging campus buildings. 

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said chains were required for all vehicles in the Portland area. The requirement was lifted, except for semis, by 2:30 p.m. 

Chains or traction tires were still required in the Gorge for all vehicles. 

In the wake of the storm, many school districts and office buildings announced Wednesday closures Tuesday night. For a list of closures, click here.

ODOT said trucks have been laying down salt on particularly dangerous roads, like portions the Sunset Highway.

ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said many semi-trucks and other vehicles are having a difficult time navigating gradual hills along I-5. Delays are expected. To check road conditions and closures, visit TripCheck.com.

Around 100 flights in and out of Portland have been canceled Wednesday due to weather. Visit PortofPortland.com to check your flight status.

TriMet MAX lines and buses were experiencing major delays Wednesday morning. Due to the conditions, officials said all services will be running on limited schedules Wednesday. TriMet officials said people should avoid traveling if at all possible. 

The Portland Streetcar has suspended their service due to multiple downed trees on overhead wires. Crews must remove the trees and inspect the wires before the service can resume. 

Amtrak Cascades said their southbound train service between Seattle and Portland has temporarily been suspended due to weather. 

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Portland General Electric said around 30,000 customers were without power. Click here to see the latest power outage list.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are not expected to get above freezing and Portland could be in for a slow melt, according to meteorologists. 

Be sure to watch FOX 12 Oregon LIVE and visit the FOX 12 Weather Blog for the latest updates. 

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.