Snowstorm slams Portland metro area with upward of 12 inches of snow

The Portland metro area was hit with a major snowstorm Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

FOX 12 meteorologists said by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 8 to 12 inches of snow was on the ground in various areas throughout Portland, Hillsboro and Vancouver.

Snow showers lingered until the afternoon in some areas. Temperatures were expected to remain in the low 30s.

These numbers are crazy! 8-12'' inches of snow from this storm....biggest snow storm in almost a decade for #pdx. https://t.co/nLXf0vrEpj — FOX 12 KPTV Weather (@fox12weather) January 11, 2017

The National Weather Service said this is the 9th biggest snowstorm since 1940. They have issued a winter storm warning until Wednesday afternoon.

According to FOX 12 Meteorologist Joe Raineri, the snowiest 24-hour period in January in Portland was back in 1950. He said could get close to that record with this current storm.

Traffic problems were frequent throughout the area. Many drivers abandoned their cars on freeways due to the high accumulations of snow. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has closed a number of streets due to downed trees, ice, snow and downed power lines. Click here to see the full list of road closures.

Officials closed I-84 in both directions from Hood River to Troutdale due to weather. The highway had reopened by 1 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Crazy number of abandoned cars on Hwy 26 west of the zoo. #Fox12Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/pdnnKHEIQP — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 11, 2017

The snow brought down plenty of trees and branches in the Portland area. Seven trees came down on the PSU campus overnight, at least two of them damaging campus buildings.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said chains were required for all vehicles in the Portland area. The requirement was lifted, except for semis, by 2:30 p.m.

Chains or traction tires were still required in the Gorge for all vehicles.

In the wake of the storm, many school districts and office buildings announced Wednesday closures Tuesday night. For a list of closures, click here.

ODOT said trucks have been laying down salt on particularly dangerous roads, like portions the Sunset Highway.

Finally seeing some movement on I-5 North near 217. Don't think they'll get far though. #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/TJgWHxdYCN — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 11, 2017

ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton said many semi-trucks and other vehicles are having a difficult time navigating gradual hills along I-5. Delays are expected. To check road conditions and closures, visit TripCheck.com.

Tree falls on a car in downtown Portland. We will be on air all morning with live snow coverage. Stay home! @fox12oregon #Fox12Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/DuDtPpFSgo — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) January 11, 2017

Around 100 flights in and out of Portland have been canceled Wednesday due to weather. Visit PortofPortland.com to check your flight status.

TriMet MAX lines and buses were experiencing major delays Wednesday morning. Due to the conditions, officials said all services will be running on limited schedules Wednesday. TriMet officials said people should avoid traveling if at all possible.

The Portland Streetcar has suspended their service due to multiple downed trees on overhead wires. Crews must remove the trees and inspect the wires before the service can resume.

Amtrak Cascades said their southbound train service between Seattle and Portland has temporarily been suspended due to weather.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Portland General Electric said around 30,000 customers were without power. Click here to see the latest power outage list.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are not expected to get above freezing and Portland could be in for a slow melt, according to meteorologists.

