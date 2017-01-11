Large trees crash onto buildings on PSU campus

At least seven trees came down on the Portland State University campus early Wednesday morning and at least two of them damaged campus buildings.

FOX 12 arrived at the scene in downtown Portland to find one large tree had fallen on top of Cramer Hall.

Our crews said another large tree fell on top of the Smith Memorial Student Union building. The trees knocked out windows and damaged parts of the building.

PSU officials confirmed that seven trees came down within the Park Blocks area on campus.

Three trees down within two blocks of each other on the Portland State campus. Unreal. #Fox12Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/Rl3cZ4ixGc — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) January 11, 2017

Luckily no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for more updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.