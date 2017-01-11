Large trees crash onto buildings on PSU campus - KPTV - FOX 12

Large trees crash onto buildings on PSU campus

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

At least seven trees came down on the Portland State University campus early Wednesday morning and at least two of them damaged campus buildings.

FOX 12 arrived at the scene in downtown Portland to find one large tree had fallen on top of Cramer Hall.

Our crews said another large tree fell on top of the Smith Memorial Student Union building. The trees knocked out windows and damaged parts of the building. 

PSU officials confirmed that seven trees came down within the Park Blocks area on campus. 

Luckily no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for more updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.