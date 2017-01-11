Snowy conditions cause problems for crews during Washougal house fire

Amid a massive snowstorm, the Camas-Washougal Fire Department responded to a large house fire in Washougal early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 30000 block of Northeast 10th Street around 5:36 a.m.

Crews said their response time was hampered by significant snow on the roads. There was also a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Fire crews arrived to find the five residents of the home standing outside in the snow. They were not injured and found shelter at a neighbor’s house.

Firefighters said they used defensive measures to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding property. The house was fully involved.

The home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

