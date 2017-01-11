Officers on ATVs check on drivers stranded by snow storm

Officers on ATVs and in SUVs checked on drivers stranded by the snow storm and gave people rides to safe, warm locations.

Portland Police Bureau officers responded to nearly three dozen vehicles on Interstate 205 and along surface streets overnight as a major storm dropped upward of 12 inches on the metro area.

Officers also responded to dozens of hazard calls, especially in the west hills, on Interstate 5, Interstate 405 and Highway 26.

If cars were unoccupied, officers marked them with yellow tape to indicate they had been checked and cleared.

If people were stranded, officers gave them rides to central precinct where they were given food. Some people were able to get home, while hotel rooms were arranged for others, with officers providing rides to the hotels.

Officers also made dozens of welfare checks for homeless people in the city. Some were taken to warming shelters, but more than two dozen did not want to go, according to police, so officers provided jackets to those who needed them.

Police said four people have died of apparent hypothermia in the metro area this winter.

Anyone who sees someone outside and unsheltered with their life in apparent danger or in need of immediate medical help is asked to call 911 right away.

In other situations, such as seeing someone outside not being dressed for the weather conditions, call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333 and request a welfare check for that person.

Call 211 to assist someone in finding shelter and transportation to a shelter.

