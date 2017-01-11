Girl playing in snow hit by car after running into street in SE - KPTV - FOX 12

Girl playing in snow hit by car after running into street in SE Portland

A girl playing in the snow in southeast Portland ran into the street and was hit by a car, according to police.

The 10-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, but officers said her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Southeast 130th Avenue and Sherman Street at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

