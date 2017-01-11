The game will go on: Blazers face NBA champion Cavs despite Portland snow storm

The Blazers arriving at Portland International Airport on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a 7:30 p.m. game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Moda Center. (KPTV)

The snow won't stop the Blazers from facing the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers at the Moda Center on Wednesday night.

The game, which will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, is set to tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

The Blazers beat the Lakes in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Their plane was diverted to Seattle due to the snow in Portland.

The team landed in Seattle at 3 a.m. Wednesday and went to a hotel in Tacoma to rest, according to a Blazers.com report. The Blazers left the hotel at 11 a.m., returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and arrived at Portland International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers had to travel from Utah, where they lost to the Jazz on Tuesday night. The Cavs arrived in Portland at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the team or Ticketmaster can exchange them for a comparably valued game in the future. For additional information and assistance, call 1-844-RIP-CITY.

Exchange requests will only be honored through Friday.

Questions about tickets purchased on the secondary market should be directed to that seller.

The Blazers game against the Detroit Pistons was postponed from last Saturday to Sunday due to the icy weekend weather.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.