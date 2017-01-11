Kalama police chief passes away

Kalama Police Department's Police Chief Randy Gibson passed away Tuesday night.

KPD said Chief Gibson died as a result of complication brought on by a high-stress incident earlier in the day on January 10.

According to KPD, during the incident Chief Gibson went into respiratory arrest. He drove himself to the hospital where he was treated and released home where he passed away.

The City of Kalama is treating his passing as a Line of Duty Death.

Chief Gibson had been with the KPD for over five years. In a post on Facebook, KPD said "Chief Gibson's professionalism and integrity serves as an example to each of us who were fortunate enough to be a colleague or co-worker of his. We thank him for his service."

