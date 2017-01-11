Oregon man cleaning office on snow day finds winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket

A man on the Oregon coast spent a snow day during the recent barrage of winter weather cleaning his office.

That turned out to be a $1 million decision that was made just in the nick of time.

Joemel Panisa placed a Mega Millions ticket in an envelope and left it in his office last January. He said he forgot about it.

He came across the envelope while cleaning the office recently while snowed in at home and checked the ticket numbers online. He discovered he was holding a $1 million ticket.

Panisa told lottery officials he recalled hearing a recent report about the unclaimed ticket expiring this month. Winning tickets are good for one year from the date of the drawing.

Panisa claimed the jackpot eight days before his ticket would have expired.

Panisa purchased the ticket at US Market 104 along Highway 101 in Newport on Jan. 13, 2016. The market will receive a 1 percent selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

His ticket matched five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball. He used the quick pick option.

All unclaimed prizes go into the state's Economic Development Fund. In fiscal year 2015, more than $5.9 million in unclaimed prizes were transferred to the fund.

