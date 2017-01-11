St. Helens man charged with 20 counts of child sex abuse - KPTV - FOX 12

St. Helens man charged with 20 counts of child sex abuse

Joseph Mace, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office) Joseph Mace, jail booking photo. (Courtesy: Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office)
Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested a 55-year-old man on 20 counts of child sex abuse.

Joseph Mace, 55, was arrested on Tuesday after deputies put together a case of child sex abuse that lasted more than 10 years before the victim came forward in 2016.

CCSO said the 17-year-old victim told investigators that Mace had sexually abused her from the time she was 5 years old.

Mace is lodged in the Columbia County Jail. He is being charged with seven counts of rape first degree, seven counts of unlawful sexual penetration first degree; two counts each of unlawful sexual penetration second degree and sodomy first degree; and one count each of sexual abuse first degree and sexual abuse second degree.

His bail is set at $1,485,000.

