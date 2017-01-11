Police: Portland officers follow tracks in snow to catch felon w - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Portland officers follow tracks in snow to catch felon with gun

Posted: Updated:
Jeremy James Colbert, jail booking photo Jeremy James Colbert, jail booking photo
Evidence photo from Portland Police Bureau Evidence photo from Portland Police Bureau
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Officers followed tracks left in the snow to catch a felon armed with a gun, according to police.

Officers responded to Briarwood Suites on the 7700 block of Southeast Portland overnight on a report of a man armed with a gun.

Investigators said he ran away when officers arrived at the scene, but he left behind evidence that led to his capture.

Police said they followed his footprints in the fresh snow.

Jeremy James Colbert, 46, was taken into custody. Police said he is a convicted felon and was carrying a firearm.

He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.