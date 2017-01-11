Police: Portland officers follow tracks in snow to catch felon with gun

Officers followed tracks left in the snow to catch a felon armed with a gun, according to police.

Officers responded to Briarwood Suites on the 7700 block of Southeast Portland overnight on a report of a man armed with a gun.

Investigators said he ran away when officers arrived at the scene, but he left behind evidence that led to his capture.

Police said they followed his footprints in the fresh snow.

Jeremy James Colbert, 46, was taken into custody. Police said he is a convicted felon and was carrying a firearm.

He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

2/2 Ofcrs followed footprints took the man into custody without incident-As a convicted felon, he can't have this-He's in jail.#snowproblems pic.twitter.com/hOHfMfqn6D — East Precinct (@ppbeast) January 11, 2017

