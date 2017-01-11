Three people rescued after taking refuge in bathroom at Crater Lake

Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s office says that Casey Schlundt, 32, died when an unexpected log shift caused a cable to break.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
At least eight people were killed and others were believed missing when floodwaters from a sudden rainstorm barreled through a normally tranquil swimming area in Tonto National ForestMore >
Susan Coleman and her husband were enjoying a quiet afternoon in the pool last week when their bucolic stretch of Pennsylvania reverberated with gunfire. "It was just too many shots all at once -- very disturbing," said Coleman.More >
Based on four separate criminal complaints, several court hearings, public statements and other CNN reporting, here's what we know about how the killings transpired.More >
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >
Word on the street is the new Ford Fusions are dope -- but not in the way you think. Authorities are looking into how marijuana worth $1 million was hidden in the trunks of brand new, Mexican-made Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio, according to Silverio Balzano, agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Youngstown office.More >
