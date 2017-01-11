Three people rescued after taking refuge in bathroom at Crater Lake

Three people were rescued after they took refuge in a bathroom at Crater Lake, according to Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.

Mountain Wave SAR said Stacey Valle and Jason Hoang, both 27, had been traveling in Oregon from Los Angeles when their family contacted Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on January 6 saying they hadn't heard from the couple for several days. The couple, who are both deaf, was supposed to be camping at Lake Trillium on Mt. Hood.

The couples cell phones were tracked to Klamath County and gave search and rescue crews a better idea of where to find them.

According to Mountain Wave SAR, on Wednesday an injured cross county skier was seeking shelter at Crater Lake and found a bathroom buried in the snow. The skier dug through the snow and found the couple inside.

The skier wasn't able to call but he emailed for help.

Search and rescue crews eventually found the couple and the injured skier.

Mountain Wave SAR said the couple had been the bathroom for three days.

