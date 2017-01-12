Seaside police respond to armed standoff, no injuries reported

Police are involved in a standoff with an armed suspect at a Seaside home Wednesday night.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Seaside Dispatch received a report saying there were "shooters inside" a home on Whispering Pines Drive.

Seaside police, along with Oregon State Police, the Clatsop County Sheriff, Cannon Beach, Warrenton and Astoria Police Departments responded to the scene.

When on scene, law enforcement determined an individual, who lives with his mother at the house on Whispering Pines, was inside the home. At short time later, the individual's mother exited the home. She was not injured.

According to police, multiple gunshots were fired inside the home. All gunfire remained inside the home, and investigators do not believe any have been directed at police or nearby homes.

Several homes near the scene have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers continue to monitor the ongoing situation.

Police said they believe the only danger to anyone at this time is to the lone individual inside the home.

