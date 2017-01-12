Seaside police respond to armed standoff, no injuries reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Seaside police respond to armed standoff, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) -

Police are involved in a standoff with an armed suspect at a Seaside home Wednesday night.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Seaside Dispatch received a report saying there were "shooters inside" a home on Whispering Pines Drive.

Seaside police, along with Oregon State Police, the Clatsop County Sheriff, Cannon Beach, Warrenton and Astoria Police Departments responded to the scene.

When on scene, law enforcement determined an individual, who lives with his mother at the house on Whispering Pines, was inside the home. At short time later, the individual's mother exited the home. She was not injured.

According to police, multiple gunshots were fired inside the home. All gunfire remained inside the home, and investigators do not believe any have been directed at police or nearby homes.

Several homes near the scene have been evacuated as a precaution. 

Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers continue to monitor the ongoing situation.

Police said they believe the only danger to anyone at this time is to the lone individual inside the home.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.