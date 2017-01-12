McCollum has 27 and the Blazers beat the Cavaliers 102-86

CJ McCollum had 27 points and the Trail Blazers shook of fatigue caused by weather-related travel delays to beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers 102-86 on Wednesday night.

Allen Crabbe added 24 points off the bench for the Blazers, who have won four straight regular-season games against the Cavs at the Moda Center. Portland led by as many as 24 points.

LeBron James had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland, which has lost just 10 games this season.

McCollum, who had 21 points in the second half, hit a 3-pointer that put Portland up 85-69 with just under nine minutes left in the game, then gestured for the crowd to stand as the Cavaliers called a timeout.

McCollum has had seven straight games with 25 points or more.

A snowstorm that dumped as much as 14 inches on parts of Portland caused travel problems for both teams late Tuesday.

