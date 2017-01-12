Power outages, icy roads linger after historic winter storm

The city of Portland and the surrounding areas were still experiencing many problems Thursday in the aftermath of Wednesday’s historic snowstorm.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency after the massive snowstorm dropped as much as a foot of snow around the metro area.

As of 7:40 a.m. Thursday, about 5,200 Portland General Electric customers were without power in the area. Click here for the latest outage lists.

While the #pdxsnow is over, be prepared for slick roads the next couple of days. By this afternoon, sunny skies with highs in the low 30s. pic.twitter.com/oKcVQTi6oD — Joe Raineri (@JoeRaineriKPTV) January 12, 2017

The snow brought down dozens of trees and branches across the Portland metro. Several trees came down on cars, roads and even buildings, including some on the Portland State University campus.

The trees brought down power lines, which caused over 37,000 people to lose power Wednesday.

Road crews still have a significant amount of work to do on city and state roads. Abandoned cars still lined the freeways Thursday morning, creating problems for snow plow operators.

Below-freezing temperatures caused many roads to freeze overnight, causing slick conditions for the Thursday morning commute. Traffic experts are advising drivers to take it slow and give cars extra time to stop.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation enlisted the help of the Seattle Department of Transportation Wednesday night to help clear the roads.

SDOT Crews are on their way to Portland to assist w/ Snow and ice and clear roads. @PBOTinfo #pdxtraffic #pdxsnow pic.twitter.com/sbs85llO3h — seattledot (@seattledot) January 12, 2017

The city sent down 11 trucks including four heavy-duty plows, four smaller plows, and an aerial lift for removing trees, a wood chipper and a chainsaw crew truck.

TriMet officials said they were able to restore all MAX lines Thursday. They are now running on regular weekday schedules. Some bus lines are still canceled due to road conditions. Check TriMet.org for the latest updates.

All MAX service has been restored—trains are running on regular weekday schedules and serving all stations. https://t.co/ai0Fty2DDd — TriMet (@trimet) January 12, 2017

The majority of the major school districts canceled classes Thursday. Click here to see full closure list.

FOX 12 meteorologists are expecting dry conditions for the next four days and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Sunny skies will help with the snow melt.

Warmer temperatures are expected next week.

