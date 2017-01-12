Downed power lines cut power to thousands in Clackamas County

Over 36,000 people lost power due to a massive winter storm Wednesday, and those in Clackamas County were perhaps hit the hardest.

At one point, nearly 18,000 Clackamas County residents were without power during the storm, according to Portland General Electric.

The heavy snowfall brought down many trees and branches, which in turn brought down power lines.

Some Lake Oswego residents were without power for nearly 30 hours between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, over 1900 PGE customers are still without power. Crews said they are working to restore the power, but are unsure how long it could take.

To see the latest outage list, visit PortlandGeneral.com.

If you see a downed power line, PGE said you should stay away from it and call 800-544-1795.

