PDX getting back to normal after snowy Wednesday canceled hundreds of flights

Operations are getting back to normal at Portland International Airport after the snow.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday there were just two canceled arriving flights for the day, and both runways are now back open.

Snow forced airlines to cancel more than a hundred flights Wednesday. Crews spent the day clearing taxi-ways and de-icing planes.

Alaska Airlines experienced a number of delays, as did United, Southwest and Delta.

Airport officials recommend that fliers check with their airline for flight info before leaving for the airport.

Airport officials still recommend that fliers check flypdx.com for the latest on their flight status.

