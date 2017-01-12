PDX getting back to normal after snowy Wednesday canceled hundre - KPTV - FOX 12

PDX getting back to normal after snowy Wednesday canceled hundreds of flights

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Operations are getting back to normal at Portland International Airport after the snow.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday there were just two canceled arriving flights for the day, and both runways are now back open.

Snow forced airlines to cancel more than a hundred flights Wednesday. Crews spent the day clearing taxi-ways and de-icing planes.

Alaska Airlines experienced a number of delays, as did United, Southwest and Delta.

Airport officials still recommend that fliers check flypdx.com for the latest on their flight status.

