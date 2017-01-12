Seattle sends road crews to help clear roads in Portland

After over a foot of snow fell in Portland Wednesday, Portland road crews reached out to the Seattle Department of Transportation and called for backup.

The city of Seattle sent a whole fleet of trucks south to help Portland Bureau of Transportation crews clear city roads of snow, downed trees and other debris.

SDOT sent down 11 trucks Wednesday night, which included four large plows, four small plows, an aerial lift for removing trees, a wood chipper and a chain saw crew truck.

SDOT Crews are on their way to Portland to assist w/ Snow and ice and clear roads. @PBOTinfo #pdxtraffic #pdxsnow pic.twitter.com/sbs85llO3h — seattledot (@seattledot) January 12, 2017

Washington crews also brought down salt to use on the roads, a controversial subject in the Portland metro area.

SDOT said their crews worked a full shift in Seattle Wednesday and then drove to Portland and arrived around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Workers said they plan to rest at a hotel and then hit the Portland streets with PBOT crews Thursday morning.

