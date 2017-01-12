Five people escape roof collapse at Hillsboro warehouse; $250K damage

Five people sleeping in a Hillsboro warehouse escaped unharmed as the roof collapsed Thursday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the 500 block of Southeast 4th Avenue at around 6 a.m.

First responders arrived to find three men and two women outside the building. They were wet from the flooding caused by broken fire sprinkler pipes, but they were otherwise not injured.

Officers took them to the police station to warm them up and arrange for clothing and housing assistance from the Red Cross.

The main occupant of the 8,000-square-foot warehouse is the Bodega El Campesino produce distribution company. The building is owned by Gene Zurbrugg Construction, according to firefighters.

Investigators said the five people in the warehouse were associated with an unnamed clothing alteration business that occupies only a small office in the corner of the building.

They were not permitted to be living there, according to firefighters.

Crews shut off the electricity, gas and water to the building. Firefighters said gas was leaking from damaged heaters.

Damaged fire sprinklers also produced a large amount of water escaping from the building.

Firefighters said the roof apparently failed and collapsed from the west side, creating a visible bowing in the east wall, which was also in danger of coming down.

The damage is estimated to be $250,000, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.