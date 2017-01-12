Man falls through ice while skiing across water in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Man falls through ice while skiing across water in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to an ice rescue in the Oaks Bottom area in Southeast Portland Thursday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted about the incident just after 8 a.m.

PF&R said a man in his 50s was skiing across the water in the area when he fell through some thin ice.

Crews were able to pull him out and he was taken to a local hospital. Firefighters said he is in good condition. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.