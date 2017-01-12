Man falls through ice while skiing across water in SE Portland

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to an ice rescue in the Oaks Bottom area in Southeast Portland Thursday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted about the incident just after 8 a.m.

Ice rescue underway at Oaks Bottom. PIO on way, media staging tba. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 12, 2017

PF&R said a man in his 50s was skiing across the water in the area when he fell through some thin ice.

Crews were able to pull him out and he was taken to a local hospital. Firefighters said he is in good condition.

