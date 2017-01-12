Gresham apartment goes up in flames, evacuations in progress

Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire in Gresham Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the apartment complex in the 21900 block of Southeast Alder Drive around 8:12 a.m.

Gresham Fire Department said they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames. Evacuations are in progress.

Neighbor Johnathan Tallman said he heard at least five explosions and ran across the street to try and help.

"I tried everything I could to get close to the building but I just couldn't. It was just so overwhelming," Tallman said.

Tallman said he could hear people screaming and yelling inside the apartment complex. He believes several elderly people live in the area.

This is a developing story.

