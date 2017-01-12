Bend roof collapse prompts emergency closure of schools for inspections

A roof collapsed at a Bend school, prompting the emergency closure of all schools in the district.

The gym roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School on Thursday morning.

Nobody was inside the gym at the time of the collapse.

Bend-La Pine Schools administrators made the decision to close all schools immediately to allow for district-wide roof assessments.

Parents were asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

By 10:55 a.m., the district reported that all buildings were closed and cleared of students. Staff members were then sent home, as well.

All Bend-La Pine Schools classes and activities were also canceled for Friday.

"Thank you for your support and understanding. Your students' safety is paramount," according to a statement from the district.

The district had already extended the school year due to previously canceling a record five days of school due to severe weather.

