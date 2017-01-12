Timbers announce schedule for 2017 season; Sounders come to town June 25

The Portland Timbers have announced their full 34-game schedule for the 2017 season.

The season kicks off at Providence Park with the Timbers taking on expansion team Minnesota United FC on March 3.

The Timbers open Cascadia Cup play on April 22 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in one of three meetings between the sides, and the first of two at Providence Park.

All three of the matches between Portland and Seattle Sounders FC will feature a national television broadcast with the team’s only meeting at Providence Park on June 25. Matches at Century Link Field are set for May 27 and Aug. 27.

At least 14 Timbers matches in 2017 will be featured on national television, including the opener and matches at Providence Park against Atlanta United FC on May 14 and the LA Galaxy on Aug. 6.

The full television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2017 season will be announced at a later date.

Portland closes out the regular season with consecutive home matches for the first time in the MLS era. The Timbers will play host to D.C. United at Providence Park on Oct. 15 and conclude the regular season against Cascadia rival Whitecaps FC on Oct. 22.



The Timbers will play three home matches on Wednesdays, two on Fridays, four on Saturdays and eight on Sundays.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for the first half of the season at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 and they will be available at Timbers.com or by calling 888-736-6849.

For the full schedule, go to Timbers.com.

