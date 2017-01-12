Marion County K-9 Donja retires after 700 deployments, 100 captures

Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 Donja is calling it a career after more than 700 deployments and 100 captures.

Donja is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois-German shepherd mix from Holland. She began her career with the sheriff's office in 2010 and was the only female patrol K-9 at the time.

Donja had previously served for six months with the U.S. Army Special Forces.

Donja fell gravely ill and nearly died from an infection in 2014. She battled back to full health and went on to have more successful years on the force.

"Donja was a local superstar at fairs and shows, her demeanor made her loveable to kids and a general crowd favorite for her vocal and acrobatic nature. Donja will continue to live with her handler Deputy Jon Gadberry, enjoying a life of luxury, running around the house and playing," according to the sheriff's office.

