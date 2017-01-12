Woman missing from Aloha care facility found safe in Portland

UPDATE:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a 33-year-old woman missing from an Aloha care facility was found safe in Portland Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a concerned member of the public called the Portland Police Bureau, who located Sparkle Green safe within adequate accommodations. They determined she was not in danger and was able to care for herself.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a woman missing from her Aloha care facility.

Sparkle Green, 33, was reported missing Tuesday evening.

She was last seen at her care home near Southwest 209th Avenue and Farmington Road at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said Green has a developmental disorder which could cause her to engage in risky behavior and prevent her from caring for herself.

Deputies are concerned that she is staying outdoors in the snow and frigid temperatures. She has gone missing in the past and used public transportation to travel into downtown Portland where she slept outdoors and did not properly care for herself, according to investigators.

Green is a black woman, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a heavy build and braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a heavy blue coat, white sneakers, blue jeans and an identification lanyard.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-629-0111.

