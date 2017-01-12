PBOT crews busy clearing roads, using salt in trouble areas

Salt has been used in certain trouble spots in the Southwest Hills. (KPTV)

Several Portland roads were still treacherous Thursday, with temperatures below freezing for much of the area all day.

Crews from the Portland Bureau of Transportation were buffeted by the arrival of 11 trucks from the Seattle Department of Transportation, which arrived early in the morning to offer assistance.

The SDOT trucks also brought salt, which was applied to certain trouble spots in the Southwest Hills, breaking with the city’s long-held refusal to apply salt to its streets.

Dylan River, a PBOT spokesman, said the judicious application of salt was experimental in nature, and that the agency will compare its effectiveness with the effectiveness of the anti-icing agent its crews typically apply to roads.

“We’re hoping to learn more from this test. If it proves the rock salt to be substantially more effective, we’ll definitely explore it further,” said Rivera.

The City of Portland has been reluctant to use salt on roads because of the potential impact to the environment.

More than 20 streets across the city remained closed Thursday because of snow, ice, or fallen trees.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.