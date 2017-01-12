Vancouver police investigating possible murder-suicide - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver police investigating possible murder-suicide

Vancouver police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead inside their home Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a home in the 3100 block of Northeast 115th Avenue at 12 p.m. after the bodies of the 43-year-old husband and 39-year-old wife were found inside the home.

According to police, the initial report was of an assault with a weapon. Family members found the bodies and called police.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and at this time detectives said it appears to be a murder-suicide.

No other information is available at this time.

