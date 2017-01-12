State program that helps senior citizens to receive cuts in Gov. Brown's proposed budget

Curtis and Jackie Young, who rely on the Oregon Project Independence, will be affected by the cuts. (KPTV)

A state program that helps vulnerable seniors stay in their homes is the target of deep cuts in Governor Kate Brown’s proposed budget.

Oregon Project Independence, which serves more than 2,000 seniors around the state, is facing a 75 percent reduction in funding.

Among those affected by the cuts would be Curtis and Jackie Young, who rely on the program to provide in-home care.

Jackie Young suffered a stroke two years ago, and has limited mobility, but because of the couple’s savings, doesn’t qualify for Medicaid.

“We will go through, rather quickly, the minimal assets we’ve got,” said Curtis Young.

Erin Grayheck, who administers Oregon Project Independence for the Multnomah County Department of Aging, Disability, and Veterans’ Services, said the cuts would strip services from roughly 600 people in the county.

“It will cause a level of anxiety and fear for those clients,” said Grayheck. “They depend on those services.”

Oregon Project Independence has been targeted for cuts in the past, but the program has managed to survive.

Several organizations that advocate for or serve Oregon seniors will be lobbying legislators to disregard the Governor’s recommendation and continue funding the program.

