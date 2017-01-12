Standoff with armed man continues in Seaside

Seaside police have been in a standoff with a man who fired shots inside a home for over 24 hours.

Police responded to a home on Whispering Pines Drive just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooter inside.

When on scene, law enforcement determined the man, who lives with his mother at the house on Whispering Pines, was inside the home. A short time later, the man's mother exited the home. She was not injured.

According to police, multiple gunshots were fired inside the home. All gunfire remained inside the home, and investigators do not believe any have been directed at police or nearby homes.

Police said they have made several attempts to make contact with the man but have been unsuccessful.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers continue to monitor the ongoing situation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.