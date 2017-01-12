People return to cars abandoned in snowstorm, some vehicles towed away

After this week’s snowstorm, many drivers abandoned their cars on Portland’s highways.

According to an Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson, vehicles that blocked emergency routes were towed immediately. There are several locations that ODOT said it partners up with, one being the Oregon Zoo.

Tiffany Booker came to Lot A to find her car after she abandoned it for two days on Highway 26.

“I tried to find a ride, no cabs were coming out to pick up anyone,” Booker said.

Angela Taylor was on her way home to Vancouver when she got stuck on Highway 217.

“I left my car for the first time and hopped in the tow truck with two other people,” Taylor said.

Taylor believed her car was at the zoo’s parking lot, though she could not find it Thursday.

According to ODOT, most cars that were towed from Sunset Highway ended up at the zoo, but that doesn’t apply for all cars. For drivers trying to find their cars, give ODOT a call at 503-283-5859, give them the location of where the car was left at and the vehicle’s license plate number.

An ODOT spokesperson said he does not know how much drivers will have to pay for towing, but they should expect a fee.

