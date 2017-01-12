Teacher, soccer coach sentenced to jail for sex abuse involving student

A teacher and soccer coach at Dallas High School was sentenced to one month in jail after pleading guilty to second-degree sex abuse involving a student.

Kirk David Myrold, 36, of Albany, was arrested in September. He pleaded guilty to second-degree sex abuse Thursday.

Dallas police received a report that he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

Detectives said they found evidence to support the allegations, leading to Myrold's arrest.

Myrold, who taught Spanish and coached the girls soccer team, was pulled from the classroom as soon as administrators received the police report, Superintendent Michelle Johnstone said at the time of his arrest.

A letter was also sent home to parents.

Myrold taught at Dallas High School for two years.

Along with one month in jail, Myrold was sentenced to five years probation and he must register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to have no future contact with the victim.

