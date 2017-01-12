Winter weather hitting local small businesses hard

While drivers, school districts and home owners have all felt the negative impact of these snow storms, small business owners are also suffering after losing thousands of dollars in profits.

In Lake Oswego, Tavern on Kruse opened back up at 3 p.m. Thursday after closing down Wednesday. FOX 12 caught up with owner Kent Lewis as he unpacked boxes of wine bottles, hoping to uncork them for customers willing to venture out.

Lewis also owns the Uptown Billiards Club in Portland and in 23 years, he’s never experienced a weather related hit like this to his bottom line.

“I don’t think I remember ever being as frustrated as a small business owner as I have been this season,” said Lewis.

As his kitchen staff cut up vegetables and stirred a giant pot of chicken broth, Lewis shared his concern for them - hourly workers who often live paycheck to paycheck and rely on tips. Plus, at a farm-to-table restaurant like Tavern on Kruse, Lewis’ menu is nothing without fresh product.

“We have a guy named Steve from Singing Pig Farms and he comes in every couple days and brings us all of our lettuce for all of our salads. So if Steve can’t make it, you can’t just look at your customers and say, I’m sorry, no salads for the next three days.”

Luckily, customers started trickling in to Tavern on Kruse Thursday evening. With his fellow small business owners in mind, Lewis has a big favor to ask of the community.

“For the next few weeks, think of your favorite small businesses and recognize that they, right now, are feeling this like they haven’t in years, if not decades. And just throwing them a little love is going to be a real warm, Portland thing to do.”

