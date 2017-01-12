Police: Teenage boy injured in stabbing at Holladay Park

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at Holladay Park Thursday night.

Just before 6 p.m., Portland police responded to the report of a stabbing at Holladay Park, located at Northeast 11th Avenue and Holladay Street.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the victim said he was surrounded by five black men, who were all wearing red clothing, and one of them stabbed him.

No suspects have been located.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at (503) 823-3333.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.