Historic snow storm forces school closures for Friday

For the third day in a row, Portland Public Schools, Beaverton, Lake Oswego and surrounding areas canceled school for Friday.

Some superintendents made the call early Thursday, while other districts waited it out, much like the storm.

"It's a little inconvenient as far as being able to get the time off from work. Luckily, I work from home and there's opportunity for me to have time with my kids which is very nice," Joe Rhinehart said.

According to school officials, it takes more than a school parking lot that is full of snow to cancel school for the day.

First, superintendents reach out to transportation administrators to discuss safety measures.

Parents like Kirk Koehler said he understands why it is a tough decision to make.

"Last storm we had kids at the school until 9 p.m., so I can see how the district doesn't want to have that happen again."

Next, superintendents and faculty must tune in to forecasts, much like meteorologists.

And lastly, they reach out to other superintendents to ensure they made the right call.



Koehler said while they have had a lot of days off, he would rather his kids be safe and school be canceled than destroy the roads.

"I don't think it's worth buying a bunch of snow plows and salting the roads just for every few years," said Koehler.

