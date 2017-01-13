TriMet crews restore service after getting derailed MAX train back on track

TriMet crews used shovels and blowtorches in efforts to clear the ice that caused a MAX train derailment Friday morning. (KPTV)

According to TriMet officials, ice on an area of track connecting the Yellow and Blue lines caused a MAX train to derail early friday morning. (KPTV)

TriMet crews have a MAX train back on the tracks and restored service after a derailment Friday morning in the Rose Quarter.

The crews are making progress and have east-west and north-south service back up in Portland. Officials add that they are offering limited shuttle bus service, and riders can also use regular bus service.

Some bus routes also remain closed, and others are only going at low speeds because they are using tire chains. TriMet advised riders to check TriMet.org/alerts for the latest service updates.

Roberta Altstadt with TriMet said the train was moving from the Blue Line track to the Yellow Line track when an ice buildup on the track caused the train to go off the rails. The train remained upright after the derailment, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Derailed MAX train at the Rose Quarter causing huge problems. Here live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7w2Nc7vuus — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) January 13, 2017

TriMet crews used shovels and blowtorches to clear the tracks, as well as jacks to help move the train car back on to the tracks.

