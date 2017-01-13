DOJ: Salem man assumed new identity after kidnapping, molesting girl in Indiana in 1999

Charles Hollin, DMV photo from Indiana on left and Oregon on right. (Images released by FBI/DOJ)

A man who kidnapped and molested a 10-year-old girl in Indiana in 1999 was arrested 18 years later in Salem, where he was living under a different identity, according to the Department of Justice.

Charles Hollin, 61, going by the name Andrew David Hall, was arrested this week in Salem.

Investigators said in January 1999, he solicited help from a 10-year-old girl outside a girl's club in Seymour, Indiana, claiming his keys were locked inside his car.

Hollin is accused of placing his hand over the girl's mouth and directing her into the car at knifepoint while threatening to kill her, according to federal investigators.

Investigators said Hollin drove to a secluded area of the country, sexually molested the girl and then ordered her to get out his car while naked on an isolated road. He threw out her belongings as he sped away and the girl was found and rescued by a passing driver, according to investigators.

Investigators said forensic evidence at the scene and in the car, which was later recovered, pointed to Hollin as the suspect. Two counts of felony confinement with a deadly weapon and three counts of felony child molestation charges were filed by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office in Indiana in February 2000.

While attempting to locate and arrest Hollin, detectives learned he had fled the central Indiana area. Friends and co-workers told police he professed to have fake hair pieces, mustaches and others ways to disguise himself, even claiming it was easy to become someone else.

Hollin remained on the run for 16 years. In December 2016, however, using facial analysis and comparison and evaluation services, the FBI determined that Hollin may be living in Oregon under the assumed identity of Andrew David Hall, an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash in Kentucky in 1975.

FBI agents took Hollin into custody this week at his Salem place of employment, which was not identified.

Hollin is in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service in Portland, pending extradition back to Indiana. Along with the charges there, Hollin now faces additional federal charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and identity theft.

