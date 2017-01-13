Police searching for man who attempted to rob McMinnville Taco Bell

Surveillance images of McMinnville Taco Bell attempted robbery suspect and the car he left the scene in. (Images released by McMinnville PD)

Police released surveillance images of a man who attempted to rob a Taco Bell in McMinnville.

A man entered the restaurant on the 900 block of Northeast Highway 99W at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and demanded money.

The suspect kept his hand in the front pocket of his sweatshirt the entire time, but did not mention or display a weapon.

The man ran out of the Taco Bell without obtaining any money.

The suspect covered his face with a black knit-type beanie or stocking cap with holes cut for his eyes. Based on what skin was exposed on his neck, the suspect is described as having light-colored skin. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall to 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

He was wearing a dark-colored pullover sweatshirt with a front tunnel pocket, light-colored jeans and tan or light brown work boots.

After running from the restaurant, the suspect got into a waiting car. That car was dark, possibly greenish or teal. It had two doors with distinctive LED-type headlights with a bluish tint. The car also had dark wheels.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to call the McMinnville Police Department tip line at 503-434-2337.

