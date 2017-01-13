More than 600 people went to Multnomah Co. warming shelters overnight

As frigid temperatures continued in the Portland metro area after a snowstorm earlier this week, many people sought shelter overnight at warming centers.

On Thursday night, 630 people went to Multnomah County warming centers. That's the most since the severe weather started at the beginning of the year, according to county officials.

With temperatures expected to remain well below freezing, day and night warming centers will remain open through the weekend. A full list of shelters is available at 211info.org.

City and county leaders are encouraging homeless people to seek shelter and continue to ask the public to watch out for those most vulnerable.

Anyone who sees someone outside and unsheltered with their life in apparent danger or in need of immediate medical attention is asked to call 911. Otherwise, a welfare check can be requested by calling 503-823-3333.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services will continue to monitor weather conditions and open emergency warming centers when needed.

Earlier this month, county leaders promised that nobody would be turned away from warming shelters.

Police said four people have died of hypothermia in the metro area during the winter weather.

Homeless service organizations are still in need of durable cold weather gear, especially sleeping bags, blankets, tents and tarps. Other useful items include hats, coats, gloves, and socks. For information about what and where to donate, go to 211.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.