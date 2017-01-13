Cars getting stuck on MAX tracks leads to delays, dangerous situations

This week's snowstorm has stranded drivers in some precarious spots, including on MAX tracks.

TriMet reported that cars have been getting stuck this week in ice ruts next to rails at intersections that cross MAX tracks.

Crews have worked to clear the ice from those crossings with heavy equipment, but it has continued to be a challenge due to the slow melt of ice and snow from roadways.

Even after the tracks are cleared, trains and vehicles push more snow and ice onto the tracks and it gets packed along the rails all over again.

At times, witnesses have helped push some stuck cars off the tracks. TriMet, in a statement, said people are not encouraged to get on the tracks, but the help of bystanders has been appreciated to safely clear the cars.

Operators are keeping an eye out for cars stranded on tracks and have had to stop numerous times while waiting for cars to clear or tow trucks to arrive.

"This is adding to MAX delays but the slow order is necessary to assure the safety of our riders and auto occupants," according to a statement from TriMet.

Drivers are advised to be especially careful crossing MAX tracks on Burnside and Interstate.

On Friday morning, a MAX train moving from the Blue Line to the Yellow Line derailed due to a buildup of ice on the tracks. There were no reports of injuries.

Trains were serving all stations Friday afternoon, but trains were not running on regular schedules and continued to experience delays. Riders were advised to plan extra time and check trimet.org/alerts before heading out.

