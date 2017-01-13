Two people found dead in home near Turner; public not believed to be at risk

Two people were found dead in a home near Turner, but deputies said the public is not believed to be at risk in connection with the case.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 5700 block of Valley View Road Southeast at 9:55 a.m. Friday.

Two people were found dead, but no other details were immediately released.

The medical examiner and district attorney's office were also called out to the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Deputies said based on the initial investigation, the public is not believed to be at risk.

