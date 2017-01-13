Businesses with liquor licenses warned about fake OLCC agents

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is warning businesses about fake OLCC agents showing up and demanding access to files.

OLCC has received multiple reports from businesses with liquor licenses who have been called or visited by someone claiming to be an OLCC agent.

OLCC also alerted businesses of phone scams from people claiming to be members of state or federal law enforcement organizations.

OLCC inspectors are required to carry identification and an OLCC badge when performing agency duties.

The agency encourages businesses to notify both local police and their local OLCC office of any suspicious contact.

"If you have any doubts about the person on the phone or in your business, please call the local OLCC office so we can help sort it out. The most important factor is the safety of our licensees and their employees. If at any time you feel unsafe immediately contact your local law enforcement," said James Lynch, Salem regional manager.

