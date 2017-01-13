North Plains restaurant holds benefit for trooper shot on duty

A local restaurant is holding a fundraiser for a trooper who was shot in the line of duty.

Nic Cederberg is still recovering at OHSU after the shooting on Christmas day.

The "Hits the Spot Café" in North Plains is hosting a "Build-a-Burger" fundraiser Saturday to help cover the cost of Cederberg's medical bills as he recovers.

For just $10, customers will get a cheeseburger, chips, salad, dessert and a drink, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Cederberg family.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The café is located at 10355 Northwest Glencoe Road.

