Vandals destroy four light posts at Battle Ground park

Vandals destroyed four light posts at Kiwanis Park in Battle Ground.

Officers responded to a report of a light down at the park Wednesday morning. An arriving officer quickly discovered that three others had been knocked down, as well.

Investigators believe the vandalism occurred Tuesday night.

Police said it will cost about $4,000 to replace the lights. That cost will fall to taxpayers, unless those responsible are held accountable, according to the Battle Ground Police Department.

Anyone with information that might help police identity the suspect or suspects is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252 or kim.armstrong@cityofbg.org. Tips can be left anonymously at cityofbg.org/tips.

