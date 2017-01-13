Drivers collect towed vehicles from Oregon Zoo parking lots

Days after the winter storm, Portland is still trying to dig out, and some drivers who abandoned their vehicles on the side of highways are still trying to figure out where tow trucks took them.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said they have had hundreds of vehicles towed off of highways and interstates around Portland, and some of those vehicles were brought to the Oregon Zoo parking lots.

Now, Portland Parks and Recreation told FOX 12 those drivers have until Monday to come get their vehicle or there's going to be a ticket.

On Friday morning about 30 vehicles remained at the Oregon Zoo's "A" lot. Most of them are sedans with only two wheel drive, and no chains or studs on any of the vehicles.

The Saunders family brought chains when they picked up their truck.

Kym Saunders told FOX 12 that her son didn't have trouble with the snow on Highway 26 Tuesday night, but rather, couldn't get around other stuck vehicles so he decided to bail out and leave his truck behind on the highway and walk.

"He came to the store, and he walked from the store, about three miles, went to Les Schwab, picked up chains, then walked down to 26 to get the vehicle, and it was gone. So then he had to walk home," said Saunders.

For those who still need to pick up their vehicle that was left on a state highway or interstate, you will need to give ODOT a call at 503-283-5859. Be sure to have your license plate number, as well as the location where you left your vehicle, then ODOT will be able to tell you where it ended up.

If your vehicle is at the Oregon Zoo, bring a shovel and maybe some chains. There's still a lot of snow and ice in the area and some of the vehicles are still a bit packed in.

