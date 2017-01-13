Oregon couple going to Donald Trump's inauguration

Only one week until the Presidential Inauguration swearing-in ceremony, and one Oregon couple is getting the opportunity to go.

Shelley and Leo Stratton said they will be sitting in VIP seats among America's political families on the big day.

Leo Stratton said he has supported Donald Trump through the campaign and stood by his beliefs even when he said he was accosted in the middle of Portland by anti-Trump protesters.

The couple said this will be their first trip to the East Coast and they are very excited.

FOX 12 asked the couple what they would say if they got the opportunity to meet the President-elect himself.

"I would thank him for putting his country before his personal interests knowing he's going to take a dollar for salary, and he really wants to bring America back to its founding and make it all about us first," said Leo Stratton.

The couple said they hope to share their experience through social media, and really bring their excitement for the country through to everyone else.

