Snowstorm aftermath: Flooding possible once it all melts

Forecasters say warmer weather and rain is on the way next week, which could cause some areas to flood.

According to John Brady with the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the forecast calls for flooding in the Johnson Creek area Tuesday afternoon. Brady added, depending on how the weather develops, crews will issue a travel advisory and other information.

Brady recommended that homeowners and business owners consult PortlandMaps.com for flood zone information.

To help people prepare for a flood emergency, there are sand and sandbags available at no charge in Portland.

The three sandbag locations are Southeast 88th Avenue south and Holgate Boulevard in the parking lot at Lents Park, Southeast 111th Avenue and Harold Street at the southeast corner of the intersection and Southwest 42nd Avenue and Vermont Street in the lower parking lot of Gabriel Park.

For more information, go to PortlandOregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.