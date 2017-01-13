Snow delays waste and recycling pick-up throughout Portland metro area

The latest winter storm caused some waste management companies to suspend services throughout the Portland metro area.

Many Portlanders are dealing with trash bags piling up and recycling bins overflowing after Tuesday's snow storm.

Portland City Government said they do not operate the garbage, recycling and compost collection trucks. So those who have overflowing trash bins have to contact your garbage and recycling company directly if they want to know when the next trash or recycling pick up will be.

Typically, collection will be prioritized in the following order: first garbage, second recycling, and lastly compost.

In some cases, haulers will collect during evening hours and even on Saturday, if necessary, to get collection back on track.

If recycling or compost collection is delayed or postponed to the next scheduled collection day, customers will be allowed to set out double the amount of material at no extra charge.

Still, some people feel it isn't enough and they're at their wits end.

"It's kind of annoying. It's already every other week that they pick up and so we're already really stuffed. By the time they pick it up at another...if it has to be another week, we'll have garbage piling everywhere in the city," said Philip Roberti.

There are some things people can do to ensure crews are able to collect your trash and recycling in a timely manner. Haulers ask that during inclement weather, people leave their roll carts at the curb, even on days that don't fall on you normal pick up schedule so they can get to them as soon as possible.

Hillsboro Garbage Disposal said normal operations will resume on January 16.

Meanwhile, Washington County Solid Waste & Recycling told FOX 12 they will resume garbage service sometime next week.

If you have any additional questions, please call the City of Portland Curbside hotline at 503-823-7202.

